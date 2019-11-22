Nigeria: Buhari Reappoints NIMC Boss for Second Term

22 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) for a second term.

Abdulhamid Umar, General Manager, Operations and Corporate Communications of the organisation, said this in a statement he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Umar said the re-appointment of Mr Aziz was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

"The President of the Federal Republic enjoins Engr. Aliyu Aziz to continue with the good work he is doing and take NIMC to the next level, in consonance with the Federal Government's doctrine of integrity, transparency and accountability," he said.

"This re-appointment is in pursuant to the NIMC ACT that provides two terms tenure for the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission."

According to him, the second tenure of Mr Aziz commences on Friday, November 22.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.