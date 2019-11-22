Liberia: ANC Sympathizes With the Brumskines And LP

Photo: Pixabay
Cross, religion, church, christian (file photo0.
22 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

That Alternative National Congress or ANC has expressed its deepest sympathy to the Brumskine Family, the Liberty Party and the nation, for the untimely death of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, erudite lawyer, former Presidential Candidate and founder of the Liberty Party.

Cllr. Brumskine, 68, was reportedly died in the United States on Wednesday November 20. The ANC in a message said Cllr. Brumskine in his lifetime, exhibited immense courage in fighting to change the lives of the Liberian people.

The ANC, which is one of the four collaborating parties of which Brumskine's LP is a member described the late Brumskine as a leader of his people, a father of many and an astute statesman.

In reacting to the unfortunate news, the ANC's Political Leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings described Cllr. Brumskine as "without doubt, one of our finest citizens whose patriotism and commitment to his country, both in politics and law will be remembered for generations to come".

"During this period of mourning, may we all continue to keep the bereaved family in our prayers and commit to ensuring that Liberia becomes better, in continuation of the life and legacy of Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine. May his soul and the souls of all faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest in Peace," the party concluded.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

More on This
Liberian Opposition Figure Dies
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.