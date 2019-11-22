Liberia: ANC Sympathizes With the Brumskines And LP

That Alternative National Congress or ANC has expressed its deepest sympathy to the Brumskine Family, the Liberty Party and the nation, for the untimely death of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, erudite lawyer, former Presidential Candidate and founder of the Liberty Party.

Cllr. Brumskine, 68, was reportedly died in the United States on Wednesday November 20. The ANC in a message said Cllr. Brumskine in his lifetime, exhibited immense courage in fighting to change the lives of the Liberian people.

The ANC, which is one of the four collaborating parties of which Brumskine's LP is a member described the late Brumskine as a leader of his people, a father of many and an astute statesman.

In reacting to the unfortunate news, the ANC's Political Leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings described Cllr. Brumskine as "without doubt, one of our finest citizens whose patriotism and commitment to his country, both in politics and law will be remembered for generations to come".

"During this period of mourning, may we all continue to keep the bereaved family in our prayers and commit to ensuring that Liberia becomes better, in continuation of the life and legacy of Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine. May his soul and the souls of all faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest in Peace," the party concluded.