Tunisia: Bar President/PM-Designate Talk - Justice Situation On Focus

22 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Bar President Brahim Bouderbala affirmed that he had discussed on Friday at Dar Dhiafa in Carthage, the situation of justice department, courts as well as the young lawyers' expectations.

In a statement to the media at the end the meeting, Bouderbala voiced "satisfaction" at the proposals made by the PM-designate aimed to meet the expectation of the Tunisian people, adding that he "undertook to find solutions to the posed problems and keep contact with the Tunisian Lawyers Council."

In another connection, Bouderbala indicated that the government formation is not among the Bar's prerogatives, calling for the appointment of a justice minister who achieves the ambitions of the lawyers, judges and the administrative staff.

