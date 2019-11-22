Namibia: First Gamma-Ray Burst Seen in Namibia

20 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

SCIENTISTS have finally detected a gamma-ray burst in very-high-energy gamma light in Namibia.

This first-ever detection comes after a decade-long search, and was a collaboration by The High-Energy Stereoscopic System ( H.E.S.S.), using the huge 28-m telescope of the H.E.S.S array in Namibia.

Revealing the findings today, the H.E.S.S described the gamma-ray burst as an extremely energetic flash that comes after a cosmological cataclysm. They said it was found to emit very-high-energy gamma rays long after the initial explosion.

The burst was first discovered on 20 July 2018, and the H.E.S.S continued monitoring it until a signature was detected.

"Extremely energetic cosmic explosions generate gamma-ray burst, typically lasting for only a few tens of seconds. They are luminous explosions in the universe. The burst is followed by a longer-lasting after-glow, mostly in the optical and x-ray spectral regions whose intensity decreases rapidly," the H.E.S.S said.

