Ghana: Awulae Kwame - National House of Chiefs 'No' Vote Campaign Unfortunate

Nsein — The Omanhene and President of the Nsein Traditional Council in the Nzema East Municipality, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, has described the statement by the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV that the House had taken a decision to vote 'No' in the upcoming referendum as most unfortunate.

He stated that by virtue of Togbe Afede's position as the President of the National House of Chiefs, he was an automatic member of the Council of State which was the main advisory board to the President.

Awulae Kwame was addressing the media at his palace on the statement made by Togbe Afede XIV and his Vice Nana Kweku Ewusi on the impending referendum.

He stated that as a member of the Council of State, it was most likely that the Council had counselled the president on the important national issue saying "for the President of the National House of Chiefs to have issued a statement without due processes on the upcoming referendum, the purported position of traditional authorities is improper.

"Togbe Afede is not an executive president of the National House of Chiefs and is not clothed with that power to think exclusively for the National House of Chiefs," and suggested that "the House should have broader consultations and come out with a statement on the impending referendum," Awulae Kwame said.