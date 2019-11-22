Liberia: "Friends of Tabou" Observes Annual Thanksgiving

-- Distributes assorted food items to elders

On Sunday, November 17, 2019, the pastors and members of Mount Olivet Bible Church, located in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, offered a special prayer to God for members of the "Friends of Tabou" (FoT), an association of over 50 Liberians, who once lived in Tabou, La Cote d'Ivoire as refugees during the height of Liberia's civil crisis (1989-2003).

The prayer session, which was part of FoT's Thanksgiving ceremony, also sought divine direction for all the leaders, members and the continued prosperity of the association.

The prayers were part of activities marking the FoT's annual thanksgiving service, to thank God for what he has done in the past years, and commit the association and all its members to God.

The event was characterized by the donation of several bags of 25kg rice, and cans of vegetable oil to the congregation, particularly to benefit the elderly.

Prominent Pastors from different denominations led the prayer session, which featured special prayers for the FoT functionaries, while specific prayers and declarations were made for its members.

This year's event, which has as its theme, "Don't Allow Intimidation to Stop you from Doing God's Work," was taken from the Book of Nehemiah 6:1-14.

In that sermon, Pastor James W. Badio, who served as a guest preacher, underscored the importance of doing God's work in truth and in spirit."

Badio then encouraged FoT members, particularly those that were in attendance, to support the work of God, "no matter the circumstances."

President of FoT, Jarlawah Tonpo, expressed gratitude to the Church for its 'longstanding' support to individual members of the association.

Tonpo said the Church had a profound impact on the existence of the association, "where one of our members, Erasmus Kweejay, is now a pastor of this church, and so we are again grateful to be here and give God the glory."

He said the donated items will help the Church, specifically, the department of the elderly.

Bishop G. Benedict Gboffua, Sr., who offered a special prayer for FoT members, described the association's good gesture as a timely intervention that will go a long way in determining how its members would remain united, "because we as a church, were never expecting this donation, but thank God it came as a blessing."

"I urge us all to pray for FoT. Let us seek the face of God to grant our members the needed blessings, so as to continue excelling and experience continuity of development and good leadership," Bishop Gbouffa said.

Since the establishment of the FoT, its members have individually or collectively, touched the lives of many vulnerable Liberians, including orphans.