Liberia: Pres. Weah - Brumskine's Death 'Paralyzing'

Pres. Weah has described the death of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine as 'paralyzing,' the Executive Mansion said in a release.

On Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019, news about the sudden death of Cllr. Brumskine, Liberian statesman and legal luminary was announced.

The President said, "The news of the passing of such a national asset is indeed paralyzing."

He added, my wife, First Lady Marie Clar Weah, and I, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Brumskine family, particularly Estelle, his wife, and three children, Charlene, Charles Jr. and Walker."

"Indeed, our Nation is broken. The cruel hands of death have taken away a fine Liberian patriot, a man of peace, who preached Liberianism for far too long. I had the privilege to interact with Cllr. Brumskine on many occasions," President said.

He said that despite the lake of politics, "which consistently divided us, we both respected and admired each other."

"He, particularly as a big brother sharing Bassa affinity, wanted the best out of me; his many counsels and overtures I shall never forget. There is no gainsaying about the fact that Liberia has lost a great fighter, who would never settle down unless the right and legal thing was done. He put Liberia first. He made peace and ordered his political badge," the release quoted President Weah.

Weah: "Indeed, history will remember Cllr. Brumskine as a principled politician, whose tenacity and wisdom as a lawyer and humanitarian saved this nation from many odd events. Liberia will miss this great hero and progressive of our time. My sympathies also go out to the leadership and membership of the Liberty Party, which he faithfully served and fought for."

Meanwhile, the President has ordered that the National Ensign be flown at half-mast tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.