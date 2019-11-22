Liberia: Women's Football International Friendly - Liberia Vs Guinea Sunday

National team midfielder Francisca Howe alongside Winnie Dorbah at the ATS during training session.

Liberia's women's national football team will on Sunday host neighbors Guinea in an international friendly on Sunday, November 24, at the Antoinette Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.

According to the Liberia Football Association (LFA), the friendly match is part of the female Lone Star's preparation for the 2020 Africa Women's Nations Cup.

The 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations, officially known as the "Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations," will be the 12th edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The biennial international football championship is organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the women's national teams of Africa. The host nation for the tournament will be decided at a later date after the Republic of Congo that were named as host nation in 2018, but withdrew in July, 2019.

The female Lone Star are currently on camp at a location in Careysbrug, Montserrado County, ahead of Sunday's encounter.

The team is led by coached Famatta Dean, who was recently appointed for a temporary period. Daei Arab Fofana and Jenkins Doe are serving as assistant coaches.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Komassa Sumo (Hippo FC), Lorpu Forkpah (World Girls) and Massa Konneh (Earth Angels)

Defenders: Loretta Sackie, Hawa Kpan and Sangay Moulton (World Girls); Lucy Massaquoi, Linda Gaye and Marie Flomo (Blanco FC); Jestina Wilson and Jessica Koffa (Determined Girls) and Margaret Stewart (Senior Professionals)

Midfielders: Love Kofa and Winnie Dorbah (Blanco FC); Sylvia Pyne and Paulinho Agbotsu (Determined Girls); Francisca Howe (Earth Angels), Kebbeh Lamine (Ambassador FC) and Miatta Morris (Senior Professionals)

Strikers: Angeline Kieh (Earth Angels), Agatha Nimene (Blanco FC), Lucy Kikeh (World Girls), Bernice Willie (Senior Professionals) and Elizabeth Tamba (Determined Girls).