Liberia: 'Do Not Betray the Confidence Reposed in You'

..Boakai advises inducted church officials

Former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has cautioned the newly inducted officers of the National Baptist Men's Department, not to betray the trust and confidence the Church has reposed in them.

The former VP, who officiated the induction ceremony, called on the officials to serve well, for the Lord will reward everyone according to his or her service to the Almighty God.

The induction ceremony was also held in commemoration of the 28th Annual Convention of the National Baptist Men's Department at the St. Simon Baptist Church in Monrovia.

On Sunday, November 17, 2019, the Church inducted into office its new corps of officers to steer the affairs of the department for the next two years.

Mr. Boakai, who serves as a Deacon in the Baptist Church in Liberia, recalled his services to the Church over the years, said: "Every service that a man renders for the sake of God is rewarding. As such, the Church should always be the right place to serve."

Samuel F. Dakana, the newly inducted acting National Director of the Men's Department, called on his colleagues to work together for the common good of the department and the entire church.

Dakana, who praised God Almighty for His grace bestowed on members of the department and the Baptist Church in Liberia at large, underscored the importance of of officials and members always working collectively for the growth and development of the organization.

He named several pillars on which his administration will strive to bring achievement to the church. They include evangelism and investment to enhance sustained, and coordinated programs; accountability, human resource development, and enhance effective communication.

He said his leadership is appreciative to all the officials and members of the national Baptist Men's Department.

"We want to express our thanks and appreciation for the support you gave to us over the years, Dakana said as he expressed the hope of serving Christ Jesus to the end.

"We see many windows of opportunities at our disposal; we only need to amalgamate our time, talents, and treasures in support of this endeavor. This is a call to duty for the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Education Convention (LBMEC) to get active in the service of God on the national level."

He also called on all men of the LBMEC to join hands, hearts and resources to change the face of the Church in Liberia positively and beyond where it is today. "We are hopeful that, with your support, we can fully move the national convention morally and financially," he said.

"As we embark on our Christian journey, our country is faced with a lot of challenges, [including] social, political and economic crises; we want to call on all the men to remain prayerful, seeking for divine intervention in this regard."

Dakana added, "God, who brought us this far, can change Liberia for the good of its people; because our God will hold thy right hand unto us to prosper."