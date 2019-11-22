Kenya: Police Ditches Manual Occurrence Book for Digital Records

22 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The National Police Service has rolled out a digital Occurrence Book, ditching the huge manual book placed on every police station's reporting desk.

The e-Occurrence Book was launched on Thursday night at the Kasarani Police Station in Nairobi by Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai.

"We now have an electronic Occurrence Book which will be able to keep permanent records of all entries," the IG said at the launch attended by other senior police officers.

He said the digital records will "guarantee transparency and accountability in Police operations at the station level" across the country.

Mutyambai said the reports entered will be subject to monitoring by Ward, County and Regional Commanders as well as all top commanders.

