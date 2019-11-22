Kenyan Jailed 7 Years in the U.S. for Killing Policeman in Road Crash

Worcester, Ma — A Kenyan man has been sentenced to a five to seven-year prison term in Massachusetts US for killing a policeman during a road crash in March 2016.

According to the BostonHerald.com, David Njuguna was sentenced after a series of statements from the policeman's wife, children, sister and mother.

Njuguna will serve consecutive prison sentences after Judge Janet Kenton-Walker found him guilty on counts of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, operating to endanger and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

He was however, given credit for 1,283 days served while awaiting trial.