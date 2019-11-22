Nigeria: Barber Allegedly Burgles Church Mission House

22 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

A 35-year-old barber, Bola Iluyemi, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates' Court in Ondo State for allegedly burgling a church mission house with intent to steal.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on burglary and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant and one other still at large, on Aug.3, around 12:30 a.m, at The Gospel Mission Church, No. 74, Iretolu St., Okitipupa, in Okitipupa magisterial district, conspired to commit felony.

He said that the defendant burgled the church mission house of one Pastor Richard Atere with intent to steal, but was repelled by the security man, one Ahmed Sanni, whose Tecno camera phone valued N15,000 was stolen.

Omoyeigha said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 412 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety in like sum.

Ogunfuyi said that the surety must provide evidence of tax clearance for one year.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for further hearing.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Religion
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.