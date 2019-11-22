Somalia: UN Envoy Warns of Barriers As Somalia Moves Toward 2020 Elections

22 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

James Swan, the United Nations envoy in Somalia, said Thursday that the nation is looking ahead toward 2020 elections and the adoption of a federal constitution by June, but significant barriers to success remain.

"After more than a year without effective cooperation between the Central Government and key Federal Member States, this situation has become an obstacle to improving and achieving important national priorities," sad Swan, speaking to the United Nations Security Council as he delivered a three-month progress report. "Somalia's leaders must act urgently to break this stalemate between the Center and the Federal Member States in the interest of the nation."

To that end, President Mohamed Farmaajo met this week with his predecessors to work toward political consensus and discuss challenges. Apart from the country's ongoing security concerns over terrorism, those challenges include tensions in Jubaland, where disputes over August elections "continue to pose risks of violence, clan divisions, and even external intervention, if not carefully managed," Swan said.

He also asked for Somali leaders to work closely with officials in Somaliland. "With parliamentary elections also expected in Somaliland in 2020, it is important that political freedoms and human rights be respected there too," Swan said.

Among the more welcome developments on Somalia was last week's meeting between Farmaajo and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya. The two met after months of frosty relations because of a maritime border dispute involving Indian Ocean waters off the coast of Africa.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.