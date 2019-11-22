Ghana: Top Players Vie for Inter-Zonal draughts Prize

Scores of multi-talented players will tomorrow line up for a special inter-zonal draughts competition at Gbawe in Accra with winners walking away with some lip-smacking cash prizes.

Slated to start at 10.am at the Gbawe Zero-C'Connie venue, the one-day potentially explosive contest will have the MP for Weija-Gbawe constituency, Madam Tina Naa Ayeele Mensah, as the Special Guest of Honour.

Four zones are competing. They are Ashaiman (Zone A), Ashale Botwe (Zone B), Tudu (Zone C) and Odorkor (Zone D). Areas under Zone A will see teams coming from Tema, Teshie, La and Nungua. Zone B has Ashale Botwe, Madina, Nima, Alajo and Abeka, whilst Tudu, Atukpai, Mamprobi, Korle Gono, Chorkor, James Town and Osu make up Zone C.

Under Odorkor's Zone D, players would be coming from Dansoman, Pipenaa, Darkuman, Kwashieman, SCC, Santa Maria and Gbawe-Mallam.

According to club chairman Kwabena Mintah, the four zonal teams will slot it out in an all-play-all system with three pieces for each game.

The winner is expected to pocket GH¢1,000 with the runner-up settling for GH¢800. The third and fourth best players would also be rewarded handsomely.

There will be consolation prizes.

Organisers say arrangements have been made to take care of transportation of all players. There will be free health screening too, for players.

Top players expected to feature in the prestigious competition are Kickway, Mensah Mantey, Darling, Ortega, Computer, Kwaku Ayigbe, Adjetey and Papa Kyei. Others are Addy, Ekow, Derrick, Achimota, David, Ibrahim, Owusu, Ebo, Juma, Mark and Mawuli, to name but a few.

The competition is under the auspices of the Greater Accra Draughts Association (GADA).