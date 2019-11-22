Ghana: ADB Donates Gh₵530,000 Towards National Farmers Day

The Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) has presented a dummy cheque of GH₵530,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture towards the National Farmers Day to be held at Ho in the Volta Region on December 6, 2019.

The amount equivalent of $100,000 is to sponsor the ultimate winner of the 35th edition of the awards.

The Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Alhassan Yakubu-Tali said the presentation would go a long way to affirm the bank's commitment to support the country's gallant farmers and fishers in feeding and creating employment for Ghanaians.

"It is also an indication of the desire to remain focused on the founding mandate towards providing financial intermediation to the agriculture sector which has been the bank's pre-occupation since 2017," he said.

He stated that the bank previously provided past national best farmers with fully furnished three-bedroom houses at a place of their choice but following strong advocacy and presentations by MOFA and past National Best Farmers, a decision was taken to change the ultimate prize from the three bedroom house into a cash prize.

The cash prize, the Deputy MD explained was to enable the winners to invest the cash award to expand their businesses and provide additional employment, adding that "the 2017 and 2018 best farmers have prudently utilised their prize monies in that direction."

The Minister of State of MOFA, Dr Nurah Gyiele thanked the bank which he described as a worthy partner of the ministry.

He urged the bank to create a stage at the durbar ground to showcase their products to the people who would witness the ceremony.