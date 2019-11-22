Ghana: ADB Donates Gh₵530,000 Towards National Farmers Day

22 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

The Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) has presented a dummy cheque of GH₵530,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture towards the National Farmers Day to be held at Ho in the Volta Region on December 6, 2019.

The amount equivalent of $100,000 is to sponsor the ultimate winner of the 35th edition of the awards.

The Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Alhassan Yakubu-Tali said the presentation would go a long way to affirm the bank's commitment to support the country's gallant farmers and fishers in feeding and creating employment for Ghanaians.

"It is also an indication of the desire to remain focused on the founding mandate towards providing financial intermediation to the agriculture sector which has been the bank's pre-occupation since 2017," he said.

He stated that the bank previously provided past national best farmers with fully furnished three-bedroom houses at a place of their choice but following strong advocacy and presentations by MOFA and past National Best Farmers, a decision was taken to change the ultimate prize from the three bedroom house into a cash prize.

The cash prize, the Deputy MD explained was to enable the winners to invest the cash award to expand their businesses and provide additional employment, adding that "the 2017 and 2018 best farmers have prudently utilised their prize monies in that direction."

The Minister of State of MOFA, Dr Nurah Gyiele thanked the bank which he described as a worthy partner of the ministry.

He urged the bank to create a stage at the durbar ground to showcase their products to the people who would witness the ceremony.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.