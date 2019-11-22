Ghana Football Bounces Back ... League to Start Dec. 21

After a long, anxious wait, Ghana football at the local level will bounce back in full swing at the various league centres next month.

According to a statement by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the country's football governing body, the new season will roar off on Saturday, December 21, 2019 and end in July, 2020.

The Division One and Women's League are also scheduled to start on the same day (December 21).

It is anticipated that the season will end in July 2020 in other to synchronise with European football.

The Ghana FA Ordinary Congress is expected to be held on December 12.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the GFA has named President of Skyy FC, Mr Wilson Arthur as Chairman of a seven-member FA Cup Committee of the GFA.

The Executive Council has also named Kofi Poku as Vice Chairman of the FA Cup Committee. Other members of the Committee are: George Ofosuhene, Robert Duncan/Salifu Zida (depending on Executive Council election result), Oloboi Commodore, Frederick Agbenyo and Donne Komako.

The FA Cup Committee has the responsibility of bringing the required innovations to deliver a great knock-out event to patrons of the competition.

Another responsibility of the Committee is to promulgate policies and programs for implementation by the relevant departments of the Ghana Football Association Secretariat.

The FA Cup Committee is also mandated to ensure that sponsors, partners and all stakeholders of the competition derive the desired benefits without failure for the resources they invest in the event.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Sport Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related development, the Executive Council has named members for the Association's Club Licensing Appeal Committee.

Former Premier League Board Chairman, Asford Tettey-Oku will chair the Club Licensing Appeals Committee, with Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare as Vice Chairman.

Other members are: Alex Kotey, Osei Owusu Bempah and Yaa Ankamah Annan.

The Club Licensing Appeals Committee is the sole body that decides on appeals submitted by either a club who has been refused a license, or the GFA against a club which has obtained a license.

The Committee has the sole authority to make a final decision on whether a license should be granted or not, in accordance with the provisions of the GFA Statutes and the GFA Club Licensing Regulations.

A five-member Players' Status Committee has also been named for the Association.

The committee will be chaired by Is-Hak Alhassan, with Lawyer Cornelius R. Otoo as Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Committee are Sylvester Mensah, Kwame Ayew and Vivian Aggor.

The duties of the Player Status Committee include settling of employment, status, eligibility, compensation and contractual disputes involving GFA , clubs, players, coaches and other officials, intermediaries, and licensed match agents.

The Committee will function in accordance with the GFA Statutes, the FIFA Regulations on the status and transfer of players, the GFA Regulations in respect of the status and domestic transfer of players, as well as the rules governing the procedure of the GFA Players' Status Committee.