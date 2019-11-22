Ghana Football Bounces Back ... League to Start Dec. 21

22 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

After a long, anxious wait, Ghana football at the local level will bounce back in full swing at the various league centres next month.

According to a statement by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the country's football governing body, the new season will roar off on Saturday, December 21, 2019 and end in July, 2020.

The Division One and Women's League are also scheduled to start on the same day (December 21).

It is anticipated that the season will end in July 2020 in other to synchronise with European football.

The Ghana FA Ordinary Congress is expected to be held on December 12.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the GFA has named President of Skyy FC, Mr Wilson Arthur as Chairman of a seven-member FA Cup Committee of the GFA.

The Executive Council has also named Kofi Poku as Vice Chairman of the FA Cup Committee. Other members of the Committee are: George Ofosuhene, Robert Duncan/Salifu Zida (depending on Executive Council election result), Oloboi Commodore, Frederick Agbenyo and Donne Komako.

The FA Cup Committee has the responsibility of bringing the required innovations to deliver a great knock-out event to patrons of the competition.

Another responsibility of the Committee is to promulgate policies and programs for implementation by the relevant departments of the Ghana Football Association Secretariat.

The FA Cup Committee is also mandated to ensure that sponsors, partners and all stakeholders of the competition derive the desired benefits without failure for the resources they invest in the event.

In a related development, the Executive Council has named members for the Association's Club Licensing Appeal Committee.

Former Premier League Board Chairman, Asford Tettey-Oku will chair the Club Licensing Appeals Committee, with Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare as Vice Chairman.

Other members are: Alex Kotey, Osei Owusu Bempah and Yaa Ankamah Annan.

The Club Licensing Appeals Committee is the sole body that decides on appeals submitted by either a club who has been refused a license, or the GFA against a club which has obtained a license.

The Committee has the sole authority to make a final decision on whether a license should be granted or not, in accordance with the provisions of the GFA Statutes and the GFA Club Licensing Regulations.

A five-member Players' Status Committee has also been named for the Association.

The committee will be chaired by Is-Hak Alhassan, with Lawyer Cornelius R. Otoo as Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Committee are Sylvester Mensah, Kwame Ayew and Vivian Aggor.

The duties of the Player Status Committee include settling of employment, status, eligibility, compensation and contractual disputes involving GFA , clubs, players, coaches and other officials, intermediaries, and licensed match agents.

The Committee will function in accordance with the GFA Statutes, the FIFA Regulations on the status and transfer of players, the GFA Regulations in respect of the status and domestic transfer of players, as well as the rules governing the procedure of the GFA Players' Status Committee.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Soccer
West Africa
Sport
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.