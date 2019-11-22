Angola: Hepatitis Outbreak Kills Over 50 in Angola

Luanda — AN ongoing outbreak of Hepatitis E has left at least 56 people dead in Angola.

Some 1 635 cases have been confirmed since government declared an outbreak in December 2017.

Philomena Ochurus, Director of Health Information, disclosed the figures in the northern town of Ongwediva.

The city this week held a cross-border meeting between Angola and Namibia, where officials and experts are exploring solutions to the crisis.

Angola's western Erongo region is the worst affected by the outbreak, with 460 cases.

Angola is also experiencing an outbreak of Hepatitis A with 2 242 cases reported since 2018.

It is most prevalent in the northern Omusati region where a total of 148 cases have been confirmed.

The outbreak is blamed on inadequate wash interventions in some informal settlements, characterised by insufficient water and sanitation facilities.

Hepatisis is the inflammation of the liver. It is caused by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Hepatitis E is usually associated with more severe liver damage than hepatitis A.