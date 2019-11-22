Ghana: Accra in Gridlock As Rain Pound City

For the umpteenth time major parts of Accra were submerged in floods following torrential rains yesterday.

The about three-hour downpour affected major ancillary roads and highways including the Kasoa-Mallam highway, Odorkor-Kaneshie, Asylum Down and Adabraka roads around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout.

Aside rendering many roads inaccessible, the floods caused massive vehicular traffic as motorists competed for available safer routes to connect to their destinations.

Many cars unable to drive through the raging waters were found stuck as occupants fled to safer grounds when the Ghanaian Times took a drive through town to assess the situation.

Some daring drivers were also seen making long detours to link to adjoining roads as the runoff water spilled into nearby shops and houses along the highways forcing owners to scoop the volumes of water to avert damages.

Pedestrians were not spared their share of the misfortune as they meandered their way through the waters to safety, sometimes, with the help of some Good Samaritans for a token.

Meanwhile 24-hour forecast released by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) by midday yesterday said rains was expected to drift to the Western part of the country.

"The current cloudiness with thunderstorms and rain mostly over the south-eastern portions of Ghana will drift westward and affect the western parts of the coastal and middle sectors this afternoon.

The northern sector will continue to experience sunny conditions with periodic clouds," it added.

It would be recalled that GMet had predicted more rains across the country up to the end of November this year as Ghana is in a minor rainy season.

The agency explained that the volumes of rain being experienced across the country in recent times may appear to be abnormal however it is not out of place, compared to what is usually recorded in the major rainy season.

It has thus cautioned the public to be mindful of daily forecasts issued by the agency before stepping out to avoid any inconvenience.