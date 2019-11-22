Ghana: LaDMA to Demolish Illegal Structures At Labone Shs Area

22 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Victor Buxton

All structures built on water ways near the Labone Senior High School (SHS) and the Boye-Fio Street, are to be demolished, Mr Solomon Kotey Nikoi, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Dade Kotopon, has disclosed.

This is to enable the La Dade Kotopon Assembly (LaDMA) to construct a storm drain behind the school and along the street at an estimated cost of GH¢416, 692.66.

The project, to be executed by Messrs Maxsams Limited with funds from the District Development Fund (DDF), would be completed within six months.

Speaking at a sod cutting ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, the MCE said, to prevent any hindrance during construction, the Works Department of the assembly had been directed to mark structures that would be affected.

He gave the assurance that the assembly would enforce to the latter, all the by-laws to ensure that people were responsible for their actions.

Earlier, Mr Nikoi cut sod for the construction of a fence wall at the Royal cemetery at La, at an estimated cost of GH¢290,181.

He said that Asel Limited, a local firm was also expected to carry out the project with financial support from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

The MCE said it was unfortunate that the cemetery was being used as refuse dump and safe haven for drug peddlers and most disturbingly when developers were encroaching on the reserved lands.

Mr Nikoi said the project would prevent the spread of communicable diseases and also provide security at the cemetery area.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dade Kotopon, Mr Vincent Odotei Sowah, advised chiefs and residents of La to support the assembly in all its developmental projects.

