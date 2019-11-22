Ghana: importers to Resist Impending 11 Percent Increment in Cargo Handling Charges

22 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Importers and Exporters Association has kicked against a planned 11 per cent tariff increment for cargo handling at the Terminal Three of the Tema Port.

The importers in a statement said the expected increment scheduled to take effect next month, would increase the cost of shipping.

The Meridian Port Services, operators of the new Terminal 3 at the Tema Port, made a proposal to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority earlier this year for an upward adjustment of tariffs on container handling due to what it considers to be a fulfillment of an agreement in a contract with GPHA.

But the Importers and Exporters Association said the increment would be an additional cost to their operations.

"We are strongly opposed to the tariff adjustment which will also affect export cargoes, considering the fact that exports are cost sensitive and for that, attempts to increase tariffs will make the country's ports unattractive, which will impact negatively on government's new port strategy," the statement.

There has been stakeholders' engagement since MPS announced its intention to increase the cargo handling charges.

"It is illogical for shippers to pay for potential investments, since they will be made to pay for those same facilities in the nearest future," the statement said.

The association has therefore described the move as a scam and a dubious means to tax shippers.

