Ghana: SDA College of Education Organises Homecoming

Koforidua — The President of the Alumni Association of the Seventh-Day Adventist College of Education (SEDACOE) at Asokore near Koforidua, Dr Okoampa Archer has pledged the association's continuous assistance to the college.

Dr Archer also affirmed support to the principal of the college, Professor William Kofi Koomson in the area of infrastructural development and described him as a visionary leader with varied innovations to enhance teaching and learning.

According to him the college had witnessed tremendous improvement in infrastructure and learning such as the use of PowerPoint presentations and smart phones by tutors and students respectively for the 11 months Prof. Koomson was appointed.

Dr Archer gave the assurance at the alumni homecoming ceremony on Sunday which was attended by over 412 members of the association.

Present were the political heads of New Juaben North and New Juaben South, Madam Comfort Asante and Mr Isaac Appaw-Gyasi as well as chiefs of the area during which the association donated hundreds of bags of cement and an undisclosed sum to the college.

He said the members of the association decided to give back to their alma mater to also nurture other students because it was the college which had turned them to be useful citizens of Ghana.

He thanked all the past executives of the association, past rectors and traditional rulers in the area especially the New Juaben Omanhene, Daasebre Professor Oti Boateng for their immense support that had improved the fortunes of the college to become one of the best in the country.

On his part, Professor Koomson said 48 per cent of the students are Adventists with 62 per cent, non-Adventists, adding that the college in affiliation with the University of Education, Winneba had started degree programmes.

In view of that, he said the college was supporting the tutors to acquire higher degrees to adequately equip them to offer academic guidance to the students.

An international evangelist and transformational preacher, Dr Samuel Koranteng Pipim who was the guest speaker called for a change of mindset for Africans especially Ghanaians to be able to harness the continent's rich natural resources to improve the lot of its people.

The Jumapohene, Nana Oppong Owusu III, who represented the New Juaben Omanhene, Daasebre Professor Oti Boateng assured of the Omanhene's continuous support to the college.