South Africa: Kings Name Touring Squad for Ireland Clash

22 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Southern Kings have named a 25-man touring group that will leave Port Elizabeth early next week for Galway, Ireland, where they will take on Connacht Rugby at The Sportsground on Saturday, November 30.

The traveling party includes new faces in hooker, Chad Solomon, who is on a short-term loan from Western Province, experienced tighthead prop, De-Jay Terblanche, who re-joined the team he represented last season, scrumhalf Theo Maree from the Bulls and utility back, Scott van Breda, who has once again being granted a short-term loan by Worcester Warriors.

"Thankfully Worcester have agreed to loan Scotty to us for this Connacht game as he will not be part of their European squad," confirmed Southern Kings interim head coach, Robbi Kempson on Friday.

"We are very fortunate to have him back. Then we have Theo Maree coming in as we, potentially, have one fully fit scrumhalf in Stefan Ungerer at the moment. So Theo covers that base with regards to the scrumhalf position.

"De-Jay Terblanche has joined us on a short-term contract. So we are looking forward to seeing how he goes as we are looking to him to bolster our tighthead position, where we are currently a bit thin.

"Chad Solomon then also joins us with Alandre van Rooyen out with an injury. So he comes in on loan from Western Province, thanks to their coach John Dobson."

The side is also pleased to welcome back speedy winger, Yaw Penxe, who has been out since the opening match of the season with a hamstring injury.

The Southern Kings 25-man squad that will travel to Ireland to face Connacht is:

Forwards:

Aston Fortuin, Bobby de Wee, Chad Solomon, De-Jay Terblanche, Elrigh Louw, Gareth Heidtmann, Jacques du Toit, Jerry Sexton, Juan Schoeman, Piet Scholtz, Ruaan Lerm, Thembelani Bholi, Tienie Burger, Xandre Vos

Backline:

Bader Pretorius, Christopher Hollis, Erich Cronje, Howard Mnisi, JT Jackson, Scott van Breda, Sibusiso Sithole, Siya Masuku, Stefan Ungerer, Theo Maree, Yaw Penxe

- Southern Kings

Source: Sport24

