South Africa: Al-Noor Orphanage - Manager Wants Assets Seized During Probe Returned Before Matter Heads to Trial

22 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

While the investigation into a Cape Town orphanage manager's fraud and corruption case is complete, the defence has thrown a spanner in the works, asking to bring an application for the return of the manager's seized assets in terms of Section 31 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The 49-year-old Al-Noor children's orphanage manager appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday, where the State also revealed that it was still waiting for a decision from the director of public prosecutions on whether the trial would take place in Cape Town or Pretoria.

That decision would have to be taken at a hearing, at a date yet to be decided, given Friday's developments.

The Cameroonian national, who ran the orphanage, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud and three of contravening the Immigration Act.

The social development department removed 17 children from the facility after allegations of physical and sexual abuse. It coordinated efforts to reunite the children with their "immediate family" after the centre was shut down.

A 26-year-old man, believed to be a senior member at the centre, is also facing various assault charges relating to the orphanage.

The general gist of Friday's proceedings centred around defence lawyer Andre Johnston arguing for the return of the manager's vehicle which was seized. He was told to bring a substantive application in this regard in early December.

Thereafter, a date for the hearing would be set.

The matter was postponed to December 12 for the court to hear the application.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.