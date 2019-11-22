Central Africa: CEMAC Extraordinary Summit - State Dinner Ushers in Deliberations

The dinner offered by the Presidential Couple Paul and Chantal Biya yesterday November 21 witnessed the participation of four of the CEMAC Heads of State.

The Unity Palace yesterday, November 21, played host to a State Dinner offered by President Paul Biya and Wife Chantal. Four of the six Heads of State of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) including President Biya, the CEMAC Chair took part in the event. And so on the Presidential High table were: Chadian President, Idriss Deby Itno, Congolese leader, Denis Sassou Nguesso, and President of the Central African Republic, Faustin- Archange Touadera. Julien Nkoghe Bekale, Gobon's Prime Minister sat in for his President, Ali Bongo Ondimba. Also present was Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank. The one-hour ceremony ably animated by the Presidential band, was basically an event the Presidential couple organised to symbolically kick start today's extraordinary summit. In effect, it was not a ceremony for speeches but it was one with immortalising significance for the CEMAC Heads of State.

The ball was set rolling at exactly 7:45 pm when the four Presidents and one Prime Minister walked into the Ambassadors' Hall ushered in by thunderous applause from the invited dignitaries. After greeting the crowd, the Heads of State took their sit on the high table immediately followed by the announcement from the Chief State Protocol in English and French which simply gave directives on how the dinner was going to take place. All these happened within an air of conviviality and anxiety towards today's summit. The Presidential band led by Marcel Mpesse Ntsa, Commander of the Presidential Music Band, in all its talent gave out the songs that could move the emotions of all; songs drawn from renown artists from the six CEMAC countries. The performance of the band was so impressive that the Heads of State at the end of the ceremony on their way out stopped and listened to one historic number, the Great Alleluia, a song that earned the band a special congratulation from all the Presidents.