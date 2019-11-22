Tanzania: New Tca Leaders Should Revive Grassroots Projects

THE revival and development of the grassroots level project must be a priority for the newly installed leadership of Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA).

The biggest task for the new leadership under Premji Pindoria and Shaheed Dhanani is to improve cricket which in the recent years seems to have become either stagnant or going anti-clockwise according to the rankings of the International Cricket council (ICC).

We insist to the TCA they must develop cricket to the next level as they promised in their campaign for the posts.

Tanzania Cricket level has almost nose-dived from 2nd position ten years ago to 5th today something that makes it lose the appeal it enjoyed during its revival era in early 2000s.

Cricket, one of the sports that looked as an exemplary in achievement, has been redundant in the recent years as it seemed no serious attempts to rejuvenate it.

From what we saw during the national cricket team's training camp in Dar es Salaam, most of its players have been with the team for over 15 years, and all of them, being a product of the grassroots level project.

Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), needs to take up cricket development at grassroots level for the game to reclaim its lost glory.

As evidenced that cricket has not effectively reached schools, it is not and it has never been among the games in either Inter-Primary School Games (Umitashumta) or Inter-Secondary School Games.

It's in schools where most youth are found; hence anything that involves them should involve schools.

We would like to advise the cricket governing body and its associates to prepare a cricket curriculum which can be used by sports teachers, who will run grassroots level projects.

From this it should be noted that we need to transform Tanzanians that it should not be a "sports loving nation, but a sports playing nation". To achieve this we stress sports to be introduced as a school subject.

Since sports changes lifestyle and makes people healthier it should always go as culture and not just leisure.

Cricket, like other sports that exhort young athletes to become good players as well as good human beings, needs a serious revival that demands everyone's efforts, not TCA alone.

At least better is Tanzania women team which is ranked 20th in the world and 5th in Africa according to the ICC recent rankings.

We believe that the past TCA management did not doing one or two things right, something the new team must rectify to enable the sport regain its glorious era.