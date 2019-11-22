Tanzania: Taifa Basketball Cup Rescheduled

THE 2019 Mtaka Taifa Cup Basketball Competition scheduled to start tomorrow to November 30th, this year has been postponed.

Organisers said the event has been shelved to pave way for the Sunday's Civic polls as well as to provide ample time for JKT to prepare for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) second qualifying round.

The annual competition that brings together men and women regional teams is now scheduled to be held from December 27-31st this year in Simiyu Region.

President of the Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) Phares Magesa said in Dar es Salaam on Thursday that they felt it wise to reschedule the event to pave way for basketball fraternity to practice their voting rights during Sunday's election in their respective areas.

"We also postponed it to give Tanzania Champions JKT enough time to prepare for the coming BAL qualifiers that will be held in Kigali, Rwanda from December 17-22nd this year," he added.

Magesa said that JKT must prepare well and the team needs support from all Tanzanians as they fly the national flag.

"I want to take this opportunity to congratulate them for reaching this stage, this is because they did well in the first round of the qualifiers held in Dar es Salaam last month," he said.

The Dar es Salaam event saw JKT's Baraka Sadiki emerging overall BAL first round top scorer and Stephens Mshana emerging overall second in providing assists.

"This proves that we are heading into the right direction, but I appeal to sponsors and sports well-wishers to support JKT."

Magesa noted that the association collaboration with the Simiyu Regional Commissioner (RC) Anthony Mtaka are doing everything possible to ensure they stage a successful Taifa Cup event. The event returns to Simiyu for second consecutive.