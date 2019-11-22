Tanzania: Political Will Key in Aviation Industry Revival

22 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Matern Kayera

THE government has said that political will is of paramount to the growth and prosperity of the aviation industry in the country and the East African Region.

This was said on Thursday by the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Eng. Isaack Kamwelwe when opening the 46th East African Consultative Meeting on Facilitation of Air Transport that will be in Dar es Salaam for three days.

In his speech read on behalf by the Acting Director General of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA), Vallery Chamlungu, Kamwelwe said the political will was instrumental in reviving Air Tanzania (ATCL) for buying ten brand new aircrafts.

The government has procured two aircrafts, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner capable of carrying 262 passengers each, four Airbus A220-300 of which two are now in operation and two with the capacity of carrying 132 passengers each are still in the manufacturing process.

The other four Bombardier Dash-8 three are already in operation and one is still being manufactured with a capacity of carrying 76 passengers each.

Other factors that are in line with the political will that the government has done include the construction of the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Terminal III and the expansion and upgrading of various airports in the country.

Delegates from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi were impressed with the government efforts in improving air transport by building better and modern airport.

Among the Heads of Delegates who gave such views include Kenya's Principal Air Transport Officer, Benjamin Enyenze, Rwanda's Head of Delegation, Faustin Muhunde, Burundi's Head of Delegation, Pacific Musongela and the Principal Air Transport Officer of Uganda, Faisal Ssemuwemba.

Another thing done by the government under political will is the purchase of four modern radars one installed at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), Mwanza and Songwe airports.

"I was informed that on Wednesday you visited our Terminal III building at JNIA, so your critiques and commendations about it are important to us in improving our air transport services at international standards, through this meeting, I hope you will share your experiences and come up with recommendations that will help improving the industry both in the country and in East Africa as a whole, "said Minister Kamwelwe.

Kamwelwe said one of the challenges facing the airline industry in East Africa is the shortage of experts including pilots, engineers and other experts, but also the region is facing the challenge of Ebola.

In turn, TCAA's Director of Economic Regulation, Daniel Malanga, said another challenge facing the global aviation sector including the EAC is theft.

He said through that meeting, they will discuss and recommend on how best tackling the challenge in order to attract more customers.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.