Tanzania: Yanga Back in League Action

THE Mainland Premier League resumes after a two week international break, with two explosive fixtures lined up in different venues today.

The league fixture was halted for two weeks to pave way for the country's senior football team Taifa Stars to compete in the 2021 Africa Cup of the Nations (AFCON) group J qualifiers encounter against Equatorial Guinea and Libya.

However, much focus today will be directed at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam where rejuvenated Young Africans, who eager for maximum points will host JKT Tanzania.

Yanga, who recently dissolved the technical bench under Congolese tactician Mwinyi Zahera, following a string of disappointing performance, is currently interim coach, Charles Boniface Mkwasa.

After a spell of poor start into the season in which they lost 1-0 to Ruvu Shooting and being held to a 3-3 draw by Polisi Tanzania, Mkwasa is tasked to steady the ship.

And, Mkwasa will be eying to maintain his perfect start in reign after guiding the team to a 1-0 win over Ndanda in their previous league encounter at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara, before the league was paused.

Yanga are settled 15th of the log on ten points after playing five games, believe they are not where they should be in the league table and this suggest that they will come out firing from all cylinders today.

Mkwasa squad received major boost with the return to fitness of some of their key players including defender, Lamine Moro, Ally Ally and midfielder Mohamed Issa 'Banka'.

Players who were with the national team, Taifa Stars -- Kelvin Yondani, Metacha Mnata and Abdulaziz Makame will also be available to start the match today.

However, Yanga will continue missing the services of right wing back, Paul Godfrey and attacker Juma Mahadhi, who are still nursing injuries.

On their side, JKT Tanzania who have been undergoing intensive drills ahead of the game, have vowed to stun one of the country's football giants.

Settled sixth on the league ladder on 15 points from ten outings, JKT Tanzania will be looking for their fifth win and keep alive their hope of finishing in the top positions this season.

In another fixture lined up for today, Mwanza based, Alliance FC will welcome KMC of Dar es Salaam at the Nyamagana Stadium in the rock city.

KMC, who have recently fired Ugandan tactician Jackson Mayanja, will be battling for resurgence in the league after an unconvincing start to the season, in which they lost four matches and won only two.