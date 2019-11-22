Tanzania: NMB Donates Items to Geita Schools, Health Facilities

IN its annual plough back to the community by taking one percent of its yearly profit for their development projects, NMB recently donated various items worth 70m/-, now totaling 850m/- it has so far released for such purposes since this year began.

That was said recently by NMB Lake Zone Manager, Abraham Augustino at Kaseme Secondary School, Geita District, while handing over the items to Geita Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Robert Gabriel on behalf of the institutions.

"The assistance has reached 850m/-that the bank has so far released to the communities in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) out of 1bn/- (translated as one percent from our yearly profit) earmarked for community development," he said.

However, the donations made were passed to different Primary and Secondary Schools as well as Dispensaries in Geita District, Geita Region and Morogoro Council in Morogoro Region.

At the occasion, the RC received 274 desks worth 25m/- on behalf of Kilimani Primary School, Uhuru, Mchongomani, Shilabela and Nyakamwaga in Geita District as well as 348 iron sheets valued at 10m/-for Kaseme Secondary School and Butunde Health Centre in the same area.

In a related assistance, Eng. Gabriel was also presented with six Hospital Ward beds including one for pregnant mothers' delivery and 50 bed sheets as well as five mattresses worth 5m/-for Kashishi Dispensary.

Presiding over the event at Kibwaya Primary School, the Deputy Minister for Agriculture Mr Omary Mgumba, said the assistance would increase learning atmosphere in the institutions, after their plea that majority of their pupils were sitting down while in class sessions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At Morogoro Council, NMB East Zone Manager, Baraka Ladislaus presented 275 desks to Kibwaya, Bwakila Chini, Newland, and Kinole schools as well as Mfumbwe all worth 25m/-.

However, he tasked their teachers and pupils to team up with the Schools' committees' to inculcate a culture of guarding and 'owning' such donations for future generations also to inherit and use.

"We have released these 275 desks for five schools and hence as NMB bank, we appeal to you in respective schools to safeguard them, because they will reduce challenges of desks' shortages among others," he added.

On her part, Morogoro District Commissioner, (DC), Regina Chonjo minced no word that the schools' heads would not hesitate to take action against parents whose children would be found sabotaging such facilities including the desks deliberately.

"The directive issued by Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government Selemani Jafo to School heads was to take action against a parent once his/her child destroys a school facility, including a desk intentionally must be worked on," said the DC.