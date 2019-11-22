Tanzania: Bank's Innovation Key to Reach Unbanked Population

22 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

BARCLAYS Tanzania has said it will continue its focus on innovation in order to improve service delivery and reach more unbanked population.

This was said by the Barclays Tanzania Managing Director, Abdi Mohamed at the 12th EMEA Finance African Banking Awards for 2019 where Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) claimed top honours as the Best Investment Bank in Africa.

"We are honoured to be receiving this award. We thank our customers and all our stakeholders for the ongoing support. As we transition our brand to Absa over the coming months we will continue to focus on innovation, service delivery, and bringing possibility to life for our customers," These awards speak to how Absa is pushing the financial boundaries by developing new propositions that remove obstacles and reduce our client's pain points, in addition to being a socially responsible bank in all the markets where operate.

Also Absa CIB won best investment bank in Tanzania, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia as well the best equity house in Mozambique and the Best Loan House in South Africa.

"We are honored to be chosen as the best investment bank in Africa in these highly respected industry awards, and it is testament to the hard work the team have put in to make our business more and more client focused while ensuring we deliver to the level expected of a leading investment bank," Absa CIB Chief Executive Officer, Charles Russon has said.

We have seen a growing appetite by our clients to invest and expand across the continent, both in the markets that Absa operates in and in non-presence countries. We are here to provide the solutions that help our clients realise their ambitions across this continent," he said.

