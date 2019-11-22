Nigeria: Bauchi FA Appoints Sports Journalist As Secretary

Bauchi — The Bauchi State Football Association under the chairmanship of Mr. Pascal Patrick, has appointed Mallam Bashir Idris, a seasoned sports journalist as secretary of the body with Mrs. Vasty M. Basu as assistant.

Spokesperson of the Bauchi FA, Usman Abbas Shehu, announced the appointments to reporters yesterday.

He said the appointment of the new officials was in line with directives from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to state FAs to reconstitute their executive committee.

"The letter of acceptance by the NFF approving the recommendation of the state football association, indicated that the appointment is in line with article 20, Section 5, sub - Section C of 2010 statutes of state football association," a statement from the FA announced yesterday.

The appointment of Mallam Bashir Idris, according to the FA scribe, "was in recognition of his contributions to the development of sports particularly football in the state".

He urged hoped that he will justify the confidence repose on him by bringing these attributes into play in the discharge of the new responsibility.