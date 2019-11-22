Nigeria: Bauchi FA Appoints Sports Journalist As Secretary

22 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi — The Bauchi State Football Association under the chairmanship of Mr. Pascal Patrick, has appointed Mallam Bashir Idris, a seasoned sports journalist as secretary of the body with Mrs. Vasty M. Basu as assistant.

Spokesperson of the Bauchi FA, Usman Abbas Shehu, announced the appointments to reporters yesterday.

He said the appointment of the new officials was in line with directives from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to state FAs to reconstitute their executive committee.

"The letter of acceptance by the NFF approving the recommendation of the state football association, indicated that the appointment is in line with article 20, Section 5, sub - Section C of 2010 statutes of state football association," a statement from the FA announced yesterday.

The appointment of Mallam Bashir Idris, according to the FA scribe, "was in recognition of his contributions to the development of sports particularly football in the state".

He urged hoped that he will justify the confidence repose on him by bringing these attributes into play in the discharge of the new responsibility.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Sport
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.