Namibia: Grassroots Tennis League Gives Beginners Platform to Hone Skills

The FNB School League National Tennis competition which took place recently attracted young talent from different age groups from the Khomas, Kunene and Otjozondjupa regions.

The young and upcoming aces were divided in different age groups , which saw the under 10 boys and girls play at the Suiderhof Primary School, the under 12 boys and girls at NamPol tennis courts and the under 14 girls and boys at the National Tennis Centre in Windhoek.

The President of the Namibia Tennis Association, Samson Kaulinge, said the league is an excellent platform for young players to start competitive tennis.

"We are happy to have new regions and schools joining the competition and we would like to see even more in the league next year, thus growing the sport by having a larger base of players," he added.

According to Kaulinge further improvements for 2020 included the fact that no NTA tournament players would be allowed to play in the school league, this is to create more opportunity for beginner players to play the game and compete.

The winners for the u/10 girls are Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool, for the u/Boys are Moria Private School, for the u/12 girls are Eros Primary School, for the u/12 Boys are Bergop Academy and for the u/14 girls are Eros Primary School and Bergop Academy for the u/14 boys.