Tunis/Tunisia — A Takfiri individual in possession of a big sword was arrested on Thursday in Sbiba (Kasserine governorate), as part of fight against terrorism, a security source told TAP.

The individual had already been arrested on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organisation and had been released later, the same source specified.

Besides, 10 other individuals were arrested for different cases, and two unlicensed shotguns, ammunition and knifes were also seized.