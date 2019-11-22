Rwanda: Carnegie Mellon University Africa Opens Its Kigali Innovation City Campus

21 November 2019
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Thursday, 21 November 2019 - President Kagame joined Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian and leadership for the official inauguration of the newly built campus. CMU-Africa's new location houses 130 students and 35 faculty and staff.

Previously located at Telecom House in Kacyiru, the institution's new home is the Kigali innovation city, a pan-African focused innovation hub that will house four international universities, innovative firms focused on agriculture, healthcare, and financial services; and supporting infrastructure including commercial and residential space.

In his remarks, President Kagame noted that more investments in Kigali Innovation City have to be made to develop institutions like so that more people can access quality education and develop their talents closer to home.

"The presence of CMU-Africa in Rwanda has obvious advantages that I hope all the students will take full advantage of. This world-class education is offered right here on the continent to young Africans who are able to learn and do in the very context of challenges that need to be addressed."

CMU-Africa is the anchor institution in Kigali Innovation City, whose goal is to foster digital innovation and entrepreneurial activity that will catalyze Rwanda's economic growth. With a major focus on the continent's emerging knowledge-based economy, CMU-Africa's graduate programs are educating future leaders who will use their hands-on, experiential learning to advance technology innovation and grow the businesses that will transform the continent and beyond.

In partnership with the Government of Rwanda, Carnegie Mellon University Africa was established in 2011 to address the critical shortage of high-quality engineering talent required to accelerate development in Africa. To date, CMU-Africa has educated over 300 students from 17 African countries (196 alumni and 130 current students) with master's degrees in Information Technology, and Electrical and Computer Engineering.

