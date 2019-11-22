Nigeria: Bet9ja Champions Grassroots Sports Development

Top Gaming outfit Bet9ja is keen to change the narrative about sport's betting through the more than a bet campaign which would support grassroots sports development .

According to The Senior Marketing Manager of Bet9ja, Olufemi Osobajo, the company was committed to educating Nigerians through the "more than a bet" campaign

Osobajo said it was important to impact on the society by championing a cause that would empower people which is the core value of the organization.

He said one betting ticket could change the fortune of an individual, even as the organization seeks to boost the living standard of the masses.

"We are keen on helping the elderly, assisting women in sports and support special sports athletes to realize their dreams. We are also lending support to mental health problem.

"The impact we made over the years speaks volume about our core values. But as we move into another year, we will focus on 'more than a bet' initiative to change people's fortunes.

Speaking in similar vein, Head of Human Resources Bet9ja, Kikky Boboye, affirmed that they would be more active in community-based projects to ensure further grassroots sports development.

"Some of the initiatives are things we have done previously, now we are just reviving them. We will venture into female football and convince Nigerians that we are more than a gaming outfit," Boboye concluded.