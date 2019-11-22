Nigeria: Bet9ja Champions Grassroots Sports Development

22 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Top Gaming outfit Bet9ja is keen to change the narrative about sport's betting through the more than a bet campaign which would support grassroots sports development .

According to The Senior Marketing Manager of Bet9ja, Olufemi Osobajo, the company was committed to educating Nigerians through the "more than a bet" campaign

Osobajo said it was important to impact on the society by championing a cause that would empower people which is the core value of the organization.

He said one betting ticket could change the fortune of an individual, even as the organization seeks to boost the living standard of the masses.

"We are keen on helping the elderly, assisting women in sports and support special sports athletes to realize their dreams. We are also lending support to mental health problem.

"The impact we made over the years speaks volume about our core values. But as we move into another year, we will focus on 'more than a bet' initiative to change people's fortunes.

Speaking in similar vein, Head of Human Resources Bet9ja, Kikky Boboye, affirmed that they would be more active in community-based projects to ensure further grassroots sports development.

"Some of the initiatives are things we have done previously, now we are just reviving them. We will venture into female football and convince Nigerians that we are more than a gaming outfit," Boboye concluded.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Sport
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.