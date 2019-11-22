Gambia: Brikama Utd. to Spar With Real in League Season Curtain Raiser

22 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Reigning league champions Brikama United will clash with FF cup winners Real De Banjul in the country's new league season traditional curtain raiser; the super final next month.

The Sateyba boys lifted division league title last season after landing 46 points and participate in the 2019-2020 CAF champions league but were eliminated by Moroccan giants Raja Cassa Blanca in the preliminaries.

The city-boys clinched FF cup last season after defeating Red Hawks 2-1in the final, played the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

But they failed to participate in the 2019-2020 CAF Confederations cup competition.

