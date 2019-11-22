Gambia: CAF Appoints Jammeh to Commission U-23 Third Place Final

22 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has nominated GFF 1st Vice President Alh Bakary K Jammeh as the preferred Match Commissioner to the 3rd Place Play off between South Africa and Ghana in the Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt scheduled for Friday 22nd November, 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium.

This will be Mr Jammeh's third major assignment as Match Commissioner in CAF's third highest flagship tournament and will be at the center of a very important third place play off final where South Africa and Ghana are both finalists to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Jammeh as the administrative head of the said match has a full contingent of CAF Match officials including Uganda FA General Secretary Edgar Watsu as Technical Study Group expert while veteran Egyptian journalist Inaz Mazhar serves as venue Media Officer, Adulcinio Isaac from Angola and Rufin Tolojara from Madagascar as Security Officers. Mr Jammeh's scheduled has amongst other Officials Boubou Traore of Mali as Central Referee and Moustafa Saloui from Morocco as General Coordinator.

Hosts Egypt and Ivory Coast reached to the final after edging out South Africa and Ghana at the Semi Finals of the tournament. All the four countries have booked slots to the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

Mr Jammeh was amongst officials at CAF that made the decision to shift the Semi Finals from the Al Salam Stadium to the Cairo International Stadium where the tournament final would be staged. Jammeh is increasingly earning himself a distinguished status at CAF when he entered into the ranks of Committee membership at the CAF Youth categories.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Crisis as Taps Run Dry in Zimbabwe's Second Largest City

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.