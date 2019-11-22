Zimbabwe: Health Experts Advise Gogo Gwena to 'Close Shop'

Popular Mbare-based traditional midwife, Gogo Gwena, who for the past days hogged lime light for running a backyard maternity ward at her house has been advised to 'close shop' or risk facing legal actions.

Gogo Gwena, real name, Esther Gwena of the St Johns Apostolic Church sect has been helping women deliver in her own bedroom following a nationwide strike by medical staff member including nurses at the Edith Opperman Maternity clinic which is a stone throw away from her place of residence.

Speaking to 263Chat Gogo Gwena said she felt obliged to assist all the women that would have came to the health institution to seek help, only to find doors locked, but at times it would be too late to go back or seek other alternatives and the only solution that would be left is to go to Gogo's place.

A number of success stories have been reported which Gogo has done, but with nurses at Edith clinic having returned back to work after a fruitful salary discussion with their employer, the nurses have advised Gogo to refer all expecting mother to the clinic.

"Nurses from the the local maternity hospital have told me to refer all cases to them as they said they have gone back to work. So since then, I have been referring all women to the hospital. I have since stopped receiving people because I fear they may use illegal actions against me.

"Two women came in this morning and one of them was already in labour and I helped her deliver her baby. The other one the head of the baby was already outside so I had to deliver the baby as well.

"I have always helped people to deliver their babies without complications. Due to the shutdown of the Edith Opperman Hospital, many people started flocking to my house for maternal assistance. People started coming on the 11th," Gogo Gwena said.

"I have delivered 250 healthy babies so far, God is using me to do his work and I am happy to be the one doing it," added Gogo Gwena.

"I tell people to bring their own gloves and cotton l will use during delivery. After assisting them l flush the afterbirth in the toilet and the rest of the used cotton, I wrap in a plastic and dispose in bins," she added.

Gogo Gwena had for the past few weeks gained herself a few sympathizers that include the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and many other that have been visiting and donating to make her work healthier, safer and easier.

