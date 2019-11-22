Malawi: Mist Over DPP Cadets Lake Conference - 'To Discuss Succession Plan'

22 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

The government Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is holding a conference of its youth cadets at the lakeshore district of Mangochi this weekend to discuss about the succession of President Peter Mutharika whose tenure expires in 2024.

Mutharika would be barred by the Constitution to seek another term of office and DPP would be replacing him with another leader.

However, the party secretariat is mum on the Mangochi conference agenda but National Youth Director Dyton Mussa confirmed they will discussing which politician in the rank and file of DPP should they support.

The militant Dyton Mussa will be accompanied by four other regional youth directors and other violent-minded cadets for a 'strategic meeting' in Mangochi starting from this Friday up to Sunday.

"They will be given hefty allowances of K400 000 per day apart from having their accommodation and food being paid from the tax-payers money," a DPP source confided in Nyasa Times.

Mussa said he could not grant an interview, saying party cadets "have freedom to support a candidate of their choice," stressing that the succession was shaped on the appointment of vice president.

