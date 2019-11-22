Malawi: State House Says OPC Arranging Mutharika, PAC Peace Talks

22 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

State House has acknowledged receiving a letter from a quasi-religious organization, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to meet President Peter Mutharika to ignite the stalled peace talks.

State House press secretary and presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has said the Office of the President and Cabinet is arranging the meeting.

"We have the letter and the OPC is dealing with it," said Kalilani who could not say when exactly the talks would resume.

PAC wants to meet Mutharika to brief him on the quasi-religious body's meeting with opposition leaders Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Dr. Saulos Chilima and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials over finding lasting solution to the current political impasse which has put Malawi in a lock down.

Officials from PAC refused to comment but in earlier interviews, they said their meeting with Mutharika would set a stage for all the political players in the impasse saga; Chakwera, Chilima, Mutharika and HRDC to meet face to face at a round table peace dialogue.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.