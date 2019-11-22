Malawi: DPP-Led Government Makes U-Turn On Graduate Interns Campaign Promise

22 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has made an abrupt u-turn on President Peter Mutharika campaign promise to employ graduate youth recruited in government under internship program.

Ministry of Labour spokesperson Christina Mtukumula said there was no binding commitment of the government to employ the youth permanently in government.

"The internship program was only meant to make the youth ready for employment opportunities elsewhere," said Mtukumula.

She said the youth under the internship program will have to compete with other contesters during job interviews if they wanted to join the civil service.

Government has not renewed internship for some of the youth whose internship program expired.

Mutharika assured the youth in the run up to the May 21 elections that the government would permanently employ them in the 150,000 strong civil service.

