Malawi: Fisd Dresses Cup Semifinalists

22 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Fisd Challenge Cup sponsors Fisd Company Limited has given kits to semifinalists Blue Eagles, Silver Strikers , Hangover United and Kamuzu Barracks ahead of the last four matches this weekend.

Each of the teams on Friday received a set of shirts, sorts and socks during a ceremony held in Lilongwe.

During the matches, Silver will face Eagles on Saturday at Civo Stadium where Hangover will play Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday at Mpira Village Stadium in Blantyre.

Hangover booted out cup holders Be Forward Wanderers while Kamuzu Barracks showed Chitipa United an exit door.

The bankers pruned Nyasa Big Bullets, while Blue Eagles ousted Moyale Barracks.

Fisd executive director Kondwani Nanchukwa, aid the kits are meant to inspire the teams that have managed to reach the semis of the competition .

Football Association of Malawi competitions committee chairperson Jabbar Alide thanked the sponsor for filfulling the promise to dress the semifinalists

