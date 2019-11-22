South Africa: (Mis)management - the Invisible Closed Doors That Stifle Progress

22 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Amos Mavuso

Managers and leaders occupy a special place in any organisation, and bad managers are a huge threat to organisational stability.

How many times have you heard managers say, "I have an open-door policy; you can come to me at any time"? Reflecting on the managers that I have had since I started working nearly 20 years ago, it is fascinating how some of the managers who are personally deficient, untransformed and inaccessible can utter such a bald-faced lie.

The truth is that the manager's door is often not only closed but locked to just about everyone that is beneath him or her. In many cases, the boss's office is a freezer you walk out of firmly resolved to never again come anywhere near.

People who have truly open doors have open hearts. That is not part of any MBA curriculum. It cannot be taught. Truly open-door personalities never have to tell you about an open door because in their interpersonal dealings there is no need to talk about something so transparent and immediately known by co-workers. The workers are aware that the manager's office door is open and only gets closed once you are inside, because everything you say there...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

