Nigeria: 'Oshiomhole Must Go' Protesters Storm APC Secretariat

22 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, again resonated yesterday when a group of protesters stormed the national secretariat to demand his resignation.

The protesters under the aegis of APC Patriotic Stakeholders' Forum said they were forced to embark on the protest in order to save the ruling party.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the protesters, Mr. Iyoha Osakbovo lamented that Oshiomhole, who was supposed to uphold the constitution of the party, was the one attacking the constitution.

Osakbovo alleged: "We have come to save our party. The person that we have given the mantle to uphold our constitution has suddenly turned around to attack the constitution.

"I am an indigene of Edo State and I am a member of APC Patriotic Stakeholders' Forum. We have come to save our party. He (Oshiomhole) was sworn to protect our great party but so far what we have seen is not the other way round. He is the person attacking the constitution."

He accused Oshiomhole of factionalising the party in Edo State, hence, his call on President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of the party and save the party.

He added that there was a national chairman before Oshiomhole, noting that he did not see any reason why the incumbent national chairman should allegedly destroy the party.

"We are begging the President to come to our aid because the person that is supposed to uphold the constitution is now the person that is destroying the constitution. Our constitution is very clear, the National Working Committee (NWC) has no disciplinary power, but under Oshiomhole. The NWC is usurping the National Executive Council (NEC)," he alleged.

He emphasised that there was nowhere in the party's constitution that said the NWC has disciplinary power, querying that how come under Oshiomhole the issues are now being treated differently.

The protesters called on the President to intervene, adding that it was time for the party to start healing and putting an end to its internal wrangling.

