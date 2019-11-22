South Africa: MEC Jacob Mamabolo Gives Taxi Associations in Olievenhoutbosch 12 Hours to Cease Violence

21 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

MEC issues a stern warning to Olievenhoutbosch taxi associations to end violence

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has given taxi associations in Olievenhoutbosch in Tshwane 12 hours to cease the violence or face six months routes closure should they continue with their violent clashes.

Mamabolo has warned that the provincial government will not only close the taxi ranks where they are currently operating, but will also close all the routes where they operate.

"We cannot allow these perpetrators to hold our province at ransom and undermine the current process we have undertaken of appointing a retired judge to lead an inquiry into the taxi violence. We will only meet with their leadership once they have stopped the violence, " Mamabolo warned.

This follows violent confrontations that have gripped Olievenhoutbosch, putting the lives of commuters and road users at risk over the past two weeks.

Issued by: Gauteng Roads and Transport

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Zimbabwe Police Use Batons to Disperse Opposition Supporters

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.