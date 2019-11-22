South Africa: MEC Jacob Mamabolo Gives Taxi Associations in Olievenhoutbosch 12 Hours to Cease Violence

press release

MEC issues a stern warning to Olievenhoutbosch taxi associations to end violence

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has given taxi associations in Olievenhoutbosch in Tshwane 12 hours to cease the violence or face six months routes closure should they continue with their violent clashes.

Mamabolo has warned that the provincial government will not only close the taxi ranks where they are currently operating, but will also close all the routes where they operate.

"We cannot allow these perpetrators to hold our province at ransom and undermine the current process we have undertaken of appointing a retired judge to lead an inquiry into the taxi violence. We will only meet with their leadership once they have stopped the violence, " Mamabolo warned.

This follows violent confrontations that have gripped Olievenhoutbosch, putting the lives of commuters and road users at risk over the past two weeks.

Issued by: Gauteng Roads and Transport