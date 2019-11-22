South Africa: Employment and Labour Takes Services to Kakamas and Upington Communities, 29 to 30 Nov

press release

Employment and Labour takes services to the communities of ZF Mgcawu District Municipality

The Department of Employment and Labour in collaboration with the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality kicked-off a massive service delivery campaign across the ZF Mgcawu District this week.

The Department and its entities - the Compensation Fund, Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Public Employment Services has been reaching out to communities in the outskirts across the ZF Mgcawu District and continue till November 30, 2019.

This is part of the marquee program launched by the Department of Employment and Labour last year to enable people who live far from the normal service points of the Department and its entities to access these important services under the theme of "Taking the Department of Employment and Labour services to the community".

This campaign led by Department of Employment and Labour Director-General, Thobile Lamati is characterised by intensive engagement with employers from various sectors in the province to explore economic opportunities and discuss means to create employment.

The campaign also brings the entities of the department like Productivity SA, the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), Compensation Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund to the table to engage these key stakeholders on creative ways of assisting each other and share opportunities to take our country and the economy forward.

These activities will continue on the 29 November 2019 with the breakfast session with employers and key stakeholders at Protea Hotel, Upington. The Director-General is also expected to roll-out a new fleet of vehicles for Inspection and Enforcement Services to strengthen compliance in all sectors especially the National Minimum Wage.

The main event will be an integrated service delivery campaign in Kakamas, Kai Garib Local Municipality which will feature exhibitions and services by other stakeholders on November 30, 2019. The purpose of the session is to create a platform for the Minister, Deputy Minister, Director-General, the entities' executives and their stakeholders in the business environment to have a strategic discussion on creating partnerships that will boost the economic growth and employment in the region.

Finally, it is important to note that this session is mainly for exploring possibilities, options and opportunities that may spark economic development and boost employment in the region.

Media is invited to cover both events and confirmation for attendance may be directed to Kebalepile Khula on Kebalepile.khula@labour.gov.za on or before 26 November 2019.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour