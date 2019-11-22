South Africa: Employment and Labour Takes Services to Kakamas and Upington Communities, 29 to 30 Nov

22 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Employment and Labour takes services to the communities of ZF Mgcawu District Municipality

The Department of Employment and Labour in collaboration with the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality kicked-off a massive service delivery campaign across the ZF Mgcawu District this week.

The Department and its entities - the Compensation Fund, Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Public Employment Services has been reaching out to communities in the outskirts across the ZF Mgcawu District and continue till November 30, 2019.

This is part of the marquee program launched by the Department of Employment and Labour last year to enable people who live far from the normal service points of the Department and its entities to access these important services under the theme of "Taking the Department of Employment and Labour services to the community".

This campaign led by Department of Employment and Labour Director-General, Thobile Lamati is characterised by intensive engagement with employers from various sectors in the province to explore economic opportunities and discuss means to create employment.

The campaign also brings the entities of the department like Productivity SA, the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), Compensation Fund and the Unemployment Insurance Fund to the table to engage these key stakeholders on creative ways of assisting each other and share opportunities to take our country and the economy forward.

These activities will continue on the 29 November 2019 with the breakfast session with employers and key stakeholders at Protea Hotel, Upington. The Director-General is also expected to roll-out a new fleet of vehicles for Inspection and Enforcement Services to strengthen compliance in all sectors especially the National Minimum Wage.

The main event will be an integrated service delivery campaign in Kakamas, Kai Garib Local Municipality which will feature exhibitions and services by other stakeholders on November 30, 2019. The purpose of the session is to create a platform for the Minister, Deputy Minister, Director-General, the entities' executives and their stakeholders in the business environment to have a strategic discussion on creating partnerships that will boost the economic growth and employment in the region.

Finally, it is important to note that this session is mainly for exploring possibilities, options and opportunities that may spark economic development and boost employment in the region.

Media is invited to cover both events and confirmation for attendance may be directed to Kebalepile Khula on Kebalepile.khula@labour.gov.za on or before 26 November 2019.

Issued by: Department of Employment and Labour

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Cameroon Teenager Wins International Children's Peace Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.