Africa: Angola At Cairo Investment Forum for Africa

21 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cairo — Angola will take part in the Africa Investment Forum in Cairo (Egypt) from 22 to 23 this month.

This is contained a note from the Angolan embassy in Egypt reached Angop, adding that the country will be represented at the event by a delegation from the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

At the meeting, in which Angola participates at the invitation of the Egyptian government, the participants will also address issues regarding the identification of business opportunities and the strategic growth of the African continent.

The event will be attended by African heads of state, representatives of African and international companies, entrepreneurs, as well as international financial institutions that will analyse the evolution of the business agenda on the African continent.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding on economy, investment and technical cooperation will be signed between the Angolan Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Egyptian Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation.

The agreement will strengthen economic relations and develop economic and technical cooperation between Angola and Egypt.

The signing of this key instrument will pave way for reciprocal investments and facilitate the exchange of experiences between the two countries.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi was elected on 10 February 2019 leader of the African Union at the 32nd Summit of the continental organisation in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

