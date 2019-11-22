East Africa: The First Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Meeting On GERD With the World Bank and the U.S. in Attendance Concluded

The 4th meeting of the water ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was concluded in Addis Abeba. The meeting held on the 15th and 16th of November is the first to be attended by representatives of the World Bank and the US government.

This meeting dealt with agenda set by the 3rd meeting of water ministers and experts of the three countries in Khartoum on the filling and discharging of the dam, the ministry of foreign affairs of Ethiopia said, adding agreement has been reached on some issues with others set to be resolved in the next meeting.

The water ministers signed minutes of the meeting and are set to convene in Cairo on the 2nd and 3rd of December, 2019. AS