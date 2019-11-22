Eritrea: National Meningitis Vaccination Program Commences

15 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The National Meningitis Vaccination program and distribution of vitamin 'A' commenced today, 15 November in the presence of senior Government officials, representatives of UN offices in Eritrea and stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Amina Nurhussen, Minister of Health, said that in recognition of the importance of vaccines, Eritrea has been working diligently to reduce the negative impact of vaccine-preventable diseases and that Eritrea has policies and appropriate strategies to reduce morbidity and mortality and thereby increasing productivity that would directly and indirectly contribute to the economic development of the country.

Minister Amina went on to say that currently 12 types of vaccines are being provided to prevent diseases including tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, whooping, and meningitis and Rota vaccine among others.

Minister Amina also said that in Eritrea there are 285 static immunization program sites, and 385 outreach sites and that using these approaches it was able to achieve 95% coverage against ten diseases which are on controlling stage while practically eliminating poliomyelitis and both maternal and childhood tetanus.

D. Martins Ovberedjo, WHO Representative, said that the Meningitis Belt starches from Senegal in the west to Ethiopia and Eritrea in the east comprising a population of 450 million people and that makes the program very important.

Dr. Martins also commended the commitment of the Eritrean Government in terms of channeling resources to the campaign and expressed confidence that Eritrea is on the right track to eliminate meningitis and to reduce the morbidity and mortality among the vulnerable population.

The UNICEF Representative in Eritrea, Ms. Shaheen Nilofer on her part said that Eritrea is embarking on one of the largest meningitis vaccination program and distribution of vitamin 'A' and expressed that UNICEF will support for the success of the program.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
Health
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Crisis as Taps Run Dry in Zimbabwe's Second Largest City

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.