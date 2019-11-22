Tunisia: Medenine - 43 Sub-Saharan Migrants Rescued Off Djerba

21 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Djerba Coast Guard on Thursday managed to rescue 43 sub-Saharan migrants on their fuel-depleted boat 10 miles from the port of Houmet Essouk.

The boat had left Libyan shores since last Monday for Italy, said Rachid Bouzidi, spokesman for the Southern Maritime Guard District.

These migrants include 23 Ethiopians, 15 Eritreans and 5 Somalis. They are between 16 and 40 years old, including 11 women.

An Ethiopian migrant was admitted to the Djerba regional hospital because of the deterioration in his state of health and the rest was transferred to the migrant reception centre in Zarzis where the Tunisian Red Crescent will provide the necessary support.

